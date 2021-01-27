Advertisement

Members of a youth service club donate to WTOK’s “Coats for Kids” campaign

By Lindsey Hall
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 2:57 PM CST|Updated: 17 hours ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The temperatures have been about normal lately, but we know there’s plenty of cold weather ahead this winter. With this in mind, we’re reminding viewers of our “Coats for Kids” campaign.

Members of the Agri-Science 4-H and Cloverbud Clubs dropped by the WTOK studios to make their annual donation to the cause. The 17-member group represents several counties in our area and they do a number of community projects every year.

”My main project is citizenship,” said club member, Bella Temple. “We do a lot of volunteer work and get to know more about our community, and today, we’re giving coats for kids.”

“It feels great.,” said club member, James Tidmore. “I know a lot of kids are homeless and they don’t have a home, no shelter or a roof over their head. They’re just living on the streets. I’m glad they know there’s someone they can trust and have a coat to wear.”

WTOK is asking you to donate a new or gently used coat. You’ll find drop-off boxes at our downtown studios or at Meridian Mutual Federal Credit Union. The coats, in turn, will be handed out by the Wesley House.

