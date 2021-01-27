Meridian business owners meet with city leaders about downtown project

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Representatives with Neel-Schaffer engineering gave Meridian business owners along Sela Ward Parkway a look at the latest plan for the upcoming 22nd Avenue project.

The project includes eliminating one lane going out of downtown Meridian, to make room for pedestrian traffic.

Chuck Sanders with Sanders Gas said he doesn’t like the current plan.

“We’re the oldest company down 22nd Avenue South. We just don’t have that pedestrian traffic, it’s just not there,” said Sanders.

Several other business owners shared their opinions, some say they’re also skeptical about the lane removal and how it will impact their businesses and others say they are for the project.

Adam Carmichael’s business A&A Glass will move to 22nd Avenue this summer. Carmichael believes overall, the project will be a positive upgrade for the area.

“I think most of the business owners are really excited about the project. As long as we can work out a couple of these kinks, I think it’s going to be great for the city of Meridian,” said Carmichael.

The Mississippi Department of Transportation is providing 1.6 million dollars for the project. Mayor Percy Bland said the project has to include alternative transportation like the pedestrian lane in order to receive the funds.

Bland said the city will discuss possible changes before making a decision on a final plan.

“We’re going to go back one more time with our public works department and also the consultants and try to put a package together that may still address some of those issues if we can,” said Bland.

The final design will have to be approved by the city council. Bland said that design could be ready between two to four weeks.

The overall project is expected to cost $3.2 million.

