Miss. man arrested after police officer shot in Alabama

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC/WLBT) - A Mississippi man is behind bars, accused of shooting a police officer in Tuscaloosa, WBRC reports.

Officers arrested 20-year-old Devonte Lavon Farmer after the shooting happened Monday afternoon.

Farmer is charged with three counts of attempted murder, with a combined bond of $300,000.

The incident started when two officers were called to an apartment complex for a report of a man walking around the complex with a gun.

Tuscaloosa police say Farmer refused to acknowledge commands to stop and drop his weapon. and then opened fire, hitting one officer in his bulletproof vest. (WBRC)

When officers arrived, they found Farmer on the golf course at the complex. Police say he refused to acknowledge commands to stop and drop his weapon. They say he then opened fire, hitting one officer in his bulletproof vest.



Officers fired back, wounding Farmer, who had a non-life threatening injury.



Police say Farmer is currently wanted on assault with a deadly weapon warrants from Noxubee County. In addition to those warrants, investigators have also learned that Farmer is a possible suspect in shootings in several other different jurisdictions in Mississippi.

Copyright 2021 WBRC/WLBT. All rights reserved.