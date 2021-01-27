Advertisement

Miss. man arrested after police officer shot in Alabama

Officers arrested 20-year-old Devonte Lavon Farmer on three counts of attempted murder, with a...
Officers arrested 20-year-old Devonte Lavon Farmer on three counts of attempted murder, with a combined bond of $300,000.(Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit)
By Jacob Gallant and WBRC Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 11:13 AM CST|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC/WLBT) - A Mississippi man is behind bars, accused of shooting a police officer in Tuscaloosa, WBRC reports.

Officers arrested 20-year-old Devonte Lavon Farmer after the shooting happened Monday afternoon.

Farmer is charged with three counts of attempted murder, with a combined bond of $300,000.

The incident started when two officers were called to an apartment complex for a report of a man walking around the complex with a gun.

Tuscaloosa police say Farmer refused to acknowledge commands to stop and drop his weapon. and...
Tuscaloosa police say Farmer refused to acknowledge commands to stop and drop his weapon. and then opened fire, hitting one officer in his bulletproof vest.(WBRC)
When officers arrived, they found Farmer on the golf course at the complex. Police say he refused to acknowledge commands to stop and drop his weapon.
They say he then opened fire, hitting one officer in his bulletproof vest.

Officers fired back, wounding Farmer, who had a non-life threatening injury.

Police say Farmer is currently wanted on assault with a deadly weapon warrants from Noxubee County. In addition to those warrants, investigators have also learned that Farmer is a possible suspect in shootings in several other different jurisdictions in Mississippi.

Copyright 2021 WBRC/WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Belk said stores and business operations will continue as normal and suppliers will be...
Belk to file for bankruptcy, enters agreement with majority owner to reduce debt
Elliot Fowler, 31.
Man arrested after allegedly beating woman with pistol
Gov. Tate Reeves speaks on a variety of topics at the State of the State address 2021.
Local lawmaker reacts to State of the State address
In a tweet posted on Jan. 22, Haynie posted a video of Walkowiak in action at one of the town’s...
Chick-fil-A manager called in to help drive-thru back up at COVID-19 vaccine site
Business owners met with city leaders to discuss the 22nd Avenue project.
Meridian business owners meet with city leaders about downtown project

Latest News

Feels-Like Futurecast - Jan 28 at 12 PM
Bundle up on our Thursday
Lack of jail costs Choctaw County thousands
Lack of jail costs Choctaw County thousands
Update on Philadelphia’s expansion projects
Update on Philadelphia’s expansion projects
Randy Gill to run for Mayor of Philadelphia
Randy Gill to run for Mayor of Philadelphia
Members of a youth service club donate to WTOK’s “Coats for Kids” campaign
Members of a youth service club donate to WTOK’s “Coats for Kids” campaign