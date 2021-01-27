Miss. man arrested after police officer shot in Alabama
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 11:13 AM CST|Updated: 20 hours ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC/WLBT) - A Mississippi man is behind bars, accused of shooting a police officer in Tuscaloosa, WBRC reports.
Officers arrested 20-year-old Devonte Lavon Farmer after the shooting happened Monday afternoon.
Farmer is charged with three counts of attempted murder, with a combined bond of $300,000.
The incident started when two officers were called to an apartment complex for a report of a man walking around the complex with a gun.
|When officers arrived, they found Farmer on the golf course at the complex. Police say he refused to acknowledge commands to stop and drop his weapon.
|They say he then opened fire, hitting one officer in his bulletproof vest.
Officers fired back, wounding Farmer, who had a non-life threatening injury.
Police say Farmer is currently wanted on assault with a deadly weapon warrants from Noxubee County. In addition to those warrants, investigators have also learned that Farmer is a possible suspect in shootings in several other different jurisdictions in Mississippi.
Copyright 2021 WBRC/WLBT. All rights reserved.