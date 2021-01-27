Mississippi surpasses 200k vaccinated against COVID-19

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi State Department of Health has achieved a milestone of sorts, with more than 204,000 people at least partially vaccinated against COVID-19.

Through Jan. 26, the agency reports 184,830 people have received their first dose, while another 20,080 have received both doses of the vaccine.

Meanwhile, State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs announced on Twitter that approximately 20 percent of the state’s 65 and older population has received vaccinations, while approximately 29 percent of those 75 and older have received it.

“Great thanks to (National) Guard, UMC, MEMA, external partners and our committed MSDH team,” wrote Dobbs.

Protecting MS residents >65 will pay great dividends.



~20% of MS 65+ vaccinated

~29% of MS 75+ vaccinated



Great thanks to Nat Guard, UMC, MEMA, external partners and our committed MSDH team pic.twitter.com/J1iUS5ZYsL — thomas dobbs (@TCBPubHealth) January 27, 2021

Gov. Tate Reeves celebrated the news, saying that “we can see the light at the end of the tunnel, and Mississippi is sprinting towards it.”

He credits the state’s efforts saying, “we refused to accept a slow pace - we went from the worst state in the country at the beginning of the process to operating at peak capacity. We will smash every roadblock and get it done.”

The governor also rejected that the state would be forced into a new normal as a result of the virus and “that even after the vaccination, we need to continue to hide away and live in perpetual fear. That’s just wrong.”

State health leaders have urged residents to continue to wear masks, practice social distancing and avoid social gatherings until a larger portion of the population is vaccinated and herd immunity is reached.

I reject the false narrative that is being pushed by some which says this is our new normal. That even after vaccination, we need to continue to hide away and live in perpetual isolation and fear. That’s just wrong. — Tate Reeves (@tatereeves) January 26, 2021

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that through January 26, more than 23.5 million doses had been administered across the country, including 2,725,000 million going to people living and working in long-term care facilities.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.