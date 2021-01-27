Advertisement

Mississippi surpasses 200k vaccinated against COVID-19

By Anthony Warren
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 11:32 AM CST|Updated: 20 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi State Department of Health has achieved a milestone of sorts, with more than 204,000 people at least partially vaccinated against COVID-19.

Through Jan. 26, the agency reports 184,830 people have received their first dose, while another 20,080 have received both doses of the vaccine.

Meanwhile, State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs announced on Twitter that approximately 20 percent of the state’s 65 and older population has received vaccinations, while approximately 29 percent of those 75 and older have received it.

“Great thanks to (National) Guard, UMC, MEMA, external partners and our committed MSDH team,” wrote Dobbs.

Gov. Tate Reeves celebrated the news, saying that “we can see the light at the end of the tunnel, and Mississippi is sprinting towards it.”

He credits the state’s efforts saying, “we refused to accept a slow pace - we went from the worst state in the country at the beginning of the process to operating at peak capacity. We will smash every roadblock and get it done.”

The governor also rejected that the state would be forced into a new normal as a result of the virus and “that even after the vaccination, we need to continue to hide away and live in perpetual fear. That’s just wrong.”

State health leaders have urged residents to continue to wear masks, practice social distancing and avoid social gatherings until a larger portion of the population is vaccinated and herd immunity is reached.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that through January 26, more than 23.5 million doses had been administered across the country, including 2,725,000 million going to people living and working in long-term care facilities.

