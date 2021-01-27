More rain means a slippery Wednesday morning drive

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - More rain is in the forecast for the next 24 hours, but it’s just rain this time - not storms. And not everyone will get the rain.

Timing Of The Rain

The rain will increase after 10 PM and fall through Wednesday morning. We will have areas of light rain that can slow the morning drive. Clearing will begin soon after, and the sun will show its face by noon. Gradual clearing throughout the afternoon will set us up for a clear and cold Wednesday night.

The Next 24 Hours

This evening will be cloudy and dry, and we will cool to the upper 50s and lower 60s through 10 PM. Rain will increase and become increasingly widespread starting between 10 PM and midnight. The rain will be most widespread around 2-4 AM - well before the morning drive, but at 6-8 AM we will still have areas of rain around. Temperatures will be in the low-to-mid 50s, so we’ll need both umbrellas and jackets on the way to work and school. Clearing will begin around 8-9 AM, and we’ll warm to the mid-to-upper 60s as the sun begins peeking out by noon. That may be as warm as we get. We’ll cool amid increasing sunshine in the afternoon. By 6 PM, we’ll already be in the lower 50s.

Colder After The Rain

Is Winter over? No. Spring won’t start for another two months, almost. Winter will remind us of that on Thursday and Friday with the return of sub-freezing mornings and cool afternoons in the 40s and 50s.

Weekend Weather Maker

Our next weather maker is on track to arrive Saturday night and bring rain through early Sunday. That’s an adjustment in timing from what we told you yesterday. On this track, the rain will fall overnight and leave Saturday and Sunday dry during the daylight hours.

