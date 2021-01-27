Advertisement

Mrs. Mae Barrett

Mae Barrett
By Letisha Young
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 3:49 PM CST|Updated: 16 hours ago
Graveside services for Mrs. Mae Bartell will be held on Saturday, January 30, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at St. Matthew Cemetery, Bailey with Rev. A.D. Lewis officiating. Arrangements have been entrusted to Berry & Gardner Funeral Home for Mrs. Barrett, 86, of Meridian, who died Saturday, January 23, 2021 at The Oaks Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center. A viewing will be held on Friday, January 29, 2021 from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Berry and Gardner’s Chapel #1.

Berry and Gardner Funeral Home

Berry and Gardner Funeral Home

