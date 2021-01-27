Advertisement

MSU Men’s Hoops Falls in Tight Affair at No. 18 Tennessee, 56-53

MSU's Iverson Molinar (1) had 16 points in Monday's defeat to No. 18 Tennessee
MSU's Iverson Molinar (1) had 16 points in Monday's defeat to No. 18 Tennessee(MSU Athletics)
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 12:23 PM CST|Updated: 19 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (MSU Athletics) – Iverson Molinar provided 14 of his game-leading 16 points after halftime, but the Mississippi State men’s basketball team was handed a 56-53 defeat by No. 18 Tennessee at Thompson-Boling Arena on Tuesday.

The Bulldogs (9-8, 4-5 SEC) controlled the battle of the boards for the 15th time in 17 outings and hauled down 15 offensive rebounds en route to a 42-30 advantage. However, State was held to 10 second-chance points and connected on two field goals over the last 7:50 of the contest.

Tennessee (11-3, 5-3 SEC) took advantage of 18 Mississippi State turnovers and came away with a 23-15 edge in points off turnovers. The Volunteers also hit on 16 of their 20 field goals in the interior to secure a 32-18 margin in paint points. 

UP NEXT: Mississippi State makes a brief stop at home between its four straight conference road games and steps out of league action to face Iowa State during Saturday’s SEC/Big 12 Challenge. Tipoff is scheduled for 5 p.m. CT from Humphrey Coliseum, televised by ESPN2 and available online courtesy of the Watch ESPN app.

