Advertisement

No. 9 Alabama wins 10th straight, beats Kentucky 70-59

Alabama men's basketball beat Kentucky 70-59 on Monday for the program's 10th straight win
Alabama men's basketball beat Kentucky 70-59 on Monday for the program's 10th straight win(Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 12:14 PM CST|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — In an unfamiliar situation trailing late, No. 9 Alabama came out of the under-four media timeout on a mission to get stops against Kentucky.

“We came to the huddle, and we just told each other that we know how to win these games and kind of rallied together and decided to get a steal coming out, and that’s what we did. We came out and got stops,” said Alabama guard Herb Jones.

Jaden Shackelford scored 21 points to help Alabama beat Kentucky 70-59 on Tuesday night and complete its first regular season two-game sweep over the Wildcats since 1989.

After a back-and-forth second half, Davion Mintz’s 3-pointer put Kentucky up 54-52 with 4:52 remaining in the game. The Alabama defense then made stops on five straight possessions which led to a 10-0 Crimson Tide run that essentially put the game away.

The Crimson Tide (14-3, 9-0 Southeastern Conference) extended their winning streak to 10 games.

For a team that came in known for its 3-point shooting, Alabama made its first three attempts and then struggled for the rest of the game. The Crimson Tide didn’t hit their first 3-pointer of the second half till Shackelford made one with 9:48 to put Alabama up 47-43.

“We only got 20 3s up which is obviously not how we usually play, but figured out a way to win the game with defensive rebounding,” said Alabama head coach Nate Oats.

Jones finished one rebound and two assists shy of a triple-double and went 9-for-10 from the free throw line down the stretch to help seal the game for the Tide.

This game was much more tightly contested than the 85-65 Alabama win on Jan. 12, but in the end the Kentucky (5-10, 4-4 SEC) offense couldn’t convert in the final few minutes of the game until it was too late.

“We had our chances,” said Kentucky coach John Calipari. “We again got out toughed. Just makes me sick. Not throughout the game, we fought like crazy. The last three minutes we backed away, playing not to lose versus playing to win.”

The Wildcats were led in scoring by Mintz, Dontaie Allen and Olivier Sarr all with 12 points.

The 10-game win streak for Alabama is its longest since the 1996-97 season.

“Big win halfway through conference at 9-0,” Oats said. “Really proud of our guys and the culture that they’ve created for themselves and just winning some close games.”

BIG PICTURE

Kentucky: The Wildcats fall to 0-10 on the year when scoring 65 points or less.

Alabama: Even while only making six 3-pointers, the second lowest total of the season, the Alabama offense still found a way to convert, especially from the free throw line where they finished 24-28.

UP NEXT

Alabama takes a break from conference play and travels to No. 24 Oklahoma on Saturday to take on the Sooners in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge.

Kentucky will have to rebound quickly as they host No. 5 Texas as part of the SEC/Big 12 Challenge on Saturday.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Belk said stores and business operations will continue as normal and suppliers will be...
Belk to file for bankruptcy, enters agreement with majority owner to reduce debt
Elliot Fowler, 31.
Man arrested after allegedly beating woman with pistol
Gov. Tate Reeves speaks on a variety of topics at the State of the State address 2021.
Local lawmaker reacts to State of the State address
In a tweet posted on Jan. 22, Haynie posted a video of Walkowiak in action at one of the town’s...
Chick-fil-A manager called in to help drive-thru back up at COVID-19 vaccine site
Business owners met with city leaders to discuss the 22nd Avenue project.
Meridian business owners meet with city leaders about downtown project

Latest News

JSU grad, NBA reporter passes away at 48 due to COVID-19 complications
JSU grad, NBA reporter passes away at 48 due to COVID-19 complications
MSU's Iverson Molinar (1) had 16 points in Monday's defeat to No. 18 Tennessee
MSU Men’s Hoops Falls in Tight Affair at No. 18 Tennessee, 56-53
Lady Knights advance in MHSAA Soccer playoffs
All Scholastic Sports Team Application and Rules 2021