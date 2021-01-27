Graveside services for Paul Douglas Thompson will be held Friday, January 29, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at Forest Lawn Memory Gardens with Reverend Lannis May and Reverend Bob Followell officiating. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with arrangements.

Paul, age 66, of Meridian passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family on Tuesday, January 26th. He was a devoted husband, loving father and grandfather. His love for his family came first in his life. When he wasn’t spending time with family or working, he was on the golf course. He especially enjoyed golfing with the “10 O’Clock Club” at Briarwood Country Club. When time permitted, he also enjoyed spending time in the woods deer hunting with his family and friends. Paul never met a stranger and was known for his spirited personality, infectious laugh and warm hugs. He was a faithful member of Andrew Chapel Church where his efforts were focused primarily around children’s activities and their needs.

He worked for forty years as a salesman in the industrial saw industry and as Branch Manager of the local office of U.S. Blades. He attained the title of Hamasa Potentate with Hamasa Shriners and at the time of his death, was President of Dixie Shrine Association. He and his wife, Rhonda, thoroughly enjoyed their time spent volunteering in the many charitable events associated with the Shriners. Paul served as a volunteer firefighter with Northeast Volunteer Fire and Rescue and served as President of the Board. He proudly declared his love of Mississippi State University and was an MSU Bulldog through and through. Having been an MSU Alumnus since 1976, he was a proud member of Tau Kappa Epsilon (TKE). He always cherished his TKE fraternity brothers with whom he maintained lifelong friendships.

Paul is survived by his loving and faithful wife of 43 years, Rhonda Ethridge Thompson; sons, Travis Thompson (Emily) and Brent Thompson (Lacey); four grandchildren, Jacob, Olivia, Natalie and Jeremy; parents, Henry and Doris June Thompson of Lauderdale; sister-in-law, Jan Thompson; and best buddy, Snuffy.

He is preceded in death by his brother, Chuck Thompson; infant sister, Patricia Ann Thompson; maternal grandparents, Douglas and Flossie Morse and paternal grandmother, Effie Whitman.

Pallbearers will be Travis Thompson, Brent Thompson, Carey Parker, John Frady, Mike Stoddard and Terry Stoddard.

The Thompson family requests memorials be made to American Cancer Society, Hamasa Shriners Transportation Fund, or Northeast Volunteer Fire and Rescue.

The family would like to thank the nurses and staff of Anderson Regional Medical Center, Anderson Cancer Center, MD Anderson Cancer Center, and SouthernCare Hospice for their compassion and support over the last few weeks of his life. Paul’s family has been blessed with many loving friends who have been a constant presence throughout this journey.

