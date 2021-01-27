Advertisement

Pizza buffet chain Cici’s files for bankruptcy

Cici's Pizza has filed for bankruptcy amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Cici's Pizza has filed for bankruptcy amid the COVID-19 pandemic.(Cici's Pizza via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 9:45 AM CST|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Buffet restaurant chain Cici’s has filed for bankruptcy.

Cici’s filed for bankruptcy in court on Monday, blaming the COVID-19 pandemic.

The chain has about 300 locations across 26 states.

Unlike other pizza establishments, Cici’s struggled to make delivery a viable option due to its buffet-style business model.

Regulations limiting in-person dining have also impacted the company’s bottom line. Cici’s has between $50 million and $100 million in liabilities.

The chain came to an agreement in December for its primary lender, D&G Investors, to purchase the company and its $82 million in debt.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Belk said stores and business operations will continue as normal and suppliers will be...
Belk to file for bankruptcy, enters agreement with majority owner to reduce debt
Elliot Fowler, 31.
Man arrested after allegedly beating woman with pistol
Gov. Tate Reeves speaks on a variety of topics at the State of the State address 2021.
Local lawmaker reacts to State of the State address
In a tweet posted on Jan. 22, Haynie posted a video of Walkowiak in action at one of the town’s...
Chick-fil-A manager called in to help drive-thru back up at COVID-19 vaccine site
Business owners met with city leaders to discuss the 22nd Avenue project.
Meridian business owners meet with city leaders about downtown project

Latest News

A 4-year-old Virginia boy found an unexpected friend while playing outside.
4-year-old Virginia boy befriends baby deer while playing outside
Alexei Navalny, center, and his wife Yulia travel on an airport bus as they arrive at the...
Russian court rejects Navalny’s appeal; allies detained
A shopper wears a face mask and he walks past a store displaying a hiring sign in Wheeling,...
US jobless claims drop; still at 847,000 as pandemic rages
President Joe Biden speaks during the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in...
New Biden health care orders begin to unspool Trump policies
In his Dec. 18, 2020 file photo a runner passes the office of the California Employment...
US economy shrank 3.5% in 2020 after growing 4% last quarter