Showers come to an end as temperatures cool off

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Wednesday! We are tracking scattered showers across the area this morning as a disturbance passes through. I can’t rule out a rumble of thunder this morning, but severe weather is not expected. The bulk of the rain should taper off between 8 and 9 this morning, but a stray shower will continue to be possible into the early afternoon. Skies will also start to gradually clear during the afternoon hours as temperatures climb into the mid-60s.

Winds today will be sustained from the north at 15 to 20 mph. Winds could occasionally gust up to 25 mph throughout the day. A weak cold front will move through the area later today, and it will help knock temperatures down into the low-30s overnight. We’ll see lots of sunshine with only a few passing clouds for Thursday and Friday. High temperatures will be in the low-50s on Thursday as breezy conditions stick around. Friday morning lows will be in the upper-20s, with highs in the upper-50s.

We are back above freezing by Saturday morning. The morning hours on Saturday look to stay dry, but a developing storm system to our west will bring a chance of showers by the afternoon. Rain looks to continue Saturday night and into Sunday morning as a cold front passes on through. Instability will be almost non-existent as the front moves through and thus severe weather is not expected. Highs both weekend days will be in the mid-60s. We’ll dry things out again to start the next work week.

