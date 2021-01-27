Advertisement

Total Pain Care Team of the Week: Patrician Academy JV Boys Basketball

The 2020-21 Patrician Academy JV Boys Basketball Team
The 2020-21 Patrician Academy JV Boys Basketball Team
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 11:07 PM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
BUTLER, Ala. (WTOK) - Patrician Academy junior varsity boys basketball has been selected as WTOK’s Total Pain Care Team of the Week!

On Saturday, the Saints won the Alabama Independent School Association’s Class 2A JV State Tournament after beating undefeated Wilcox Academy 58-28 in the championship game.

Patrician is undefeated on the season with an 18-0 record.

