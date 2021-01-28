Abandoned building still condemned

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The red abandoned building on Front Street and 25th Avenue is still on the condemned property list.

Community Development Director Laura Carmichael says the city of Meridian is working hand-in-hand with the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality to get the building on the right track.

“We are working with the department; we are working with the community to see if there’s a way we can revitalize that building area,” Carmichael said.

Since the building was built in 1822 and is listed on the National Historic Register, Carmichael says the city must be careful in adhering to specific guidelines.

“If it is on the National Register, we can’t just tear it down either without going through the proper process of contacting historic preservation and the Department of Archives and History,” said Carmichael.

The condemned building is just one of the projects Carmichael says the city has on its radar.

“We have a great mural project that is going along that encourages the great use of public art in a healthy way. So, we want to encourage things like that. Things that have to go through the process of actually having public art downtown.” Carmichael said. “But at the same time, discouraging any visuals that are going to deface any kind of structure or property that does not belong to them.”

In the fight to stop graffiti on private and public properties, the city is unveiling interactive murals in the next few weeks and has one underway in Dumont Plaza. Carmichael says more details will be available soon.

