Advertisement

AP sources: Michael Strahan tests positive for COVID-19

FILE - In this Thursday, Nov. 30, 2017 file photo, Former New York Giant Michael Strahan poses...
FILE - In this Thursday, Nov. 30, 2017 file photo, Former New York Giant Michael Strahan poses for a picture at the opening of "NFL Experience" in Times Square, New York. Pro Football Hall of Famer and “Good Morning America” host Michael Strahan has tested positive for COVID-19 and is self-quarantining, according to people familiar with the situation. They spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021 because of medical restriction issues.(AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 9:32 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Pro Football Hall of Famer and “Good Morning America” host Michael Strahan has tested positive for COVID-19 and is self-quarantining, according to people familiar with the situation.

Strahan is currently not experiencing any severe symptoms from COVID-19. The people spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Wednesday because of medical restriction issues.

TMZ first reported about Strahan testing positive.

Strahan, who also provides analysis on the “Fox NFL Sunday” pregame show, appeared remotely during last Sunday’s NFC championship game. Strahan, though, also did remote appearances during much of the season for the network’s Thursday night games to not conflict with his “GMA” schedule.

The 49-year-old Strahan has been absent from the ABC morning show all week and it remains uncertain when he will be on again.

He has been a part of “Good Morning America” since 2016 and has been a fixture on Fox’s NFL coverage since retiring after the New York Giants won the third of their four Super Bowl titles during the 2007 season.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Belk said stores and business operations will continue as normal and suppliers will be...
Belk to file for bankruptcy, enters agreement with majority owner to reduce debt
Elliot Fowler, 31.
Man arrested after allegedly beating woman with pistol
Gov. Tate Reeves speaks on a variety of topics at the State of the State address 2021.
Local lawmaker reacts to State of the State address
In a tweet posted on Jan. 22, Haynie posted a video of Walkowiak in action at one of the town’s...
Chick-fil-A manager called in to help drive-thru back up at COVID-19 vaccine site
Business owners met with city leaders to discuss the 22nd Avenue project.
Meridian business owners meet with city leaders about downtown project

Latest News

A 4-year-old Virginia boy found an unexpected friend while playing outside.
4-year-old Virginia boy befriends baby deer while playing outside
Alexei Navalny, center, and his wife Yulia travel on an airport bus as they arrive at the...
Russian court rejects Navalny’s appeal; allies detained
A shopper wears a face mask and he walks past a store displaying a hiring sign in Wheeling,...
US jobless claims drop; still at 847,000 as pandemic rages
President Joe Biden speaks during the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in...
New Biden health care orders begin to unspool Trump policies
In his Dec. 18, 2020 file photo a runner passes the office of the California Employment...
US economy shrank 3.5% in 2020 after growing 4% last quarter