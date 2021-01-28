Advertisement

Bundle up on our Thursday

Feels-Like Futurecast - Jan 28 at 12 PM
Feels-Like Futurecast - Jan 28 at 12 PM(WTOK)
By Andrew Samet
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 7:37 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Thursday! It will be a chilly day on our Thursday as temperatures only look to climb into the upper-40s to low-50s. It will also be breezy outside, especially during the morning hours. This will make wind chills in the 20s and 30s for the first half of the day. As the northerly winds die down this afternoon, wind chills will top out in the low-40s. The good news is that we’ll see plenty of sunshine for our Thursday.

A freeze is expected by Friday morning as temperatures look to drop into the upper-20s. We’ll see sunny skies on our Friday with highs in the upper-50s. Rain starts to return to our area by the mid-afternoon hours on our Saturday. Rain will continue into the overnight time frame and into Sunday morning. We will start to dry out again by Sunday afternoon. High temperatures will climb into the mid-60s on both weekend days. Severe weather is not expected with this disturbance.

We’ll see mostly sunny skies by Monday and Tuesday as temperatures cool back down. Morning lows will dip back to and around the freezing mark by Tuesday and Wednesday. Afternoon highs look to climb into the mid-50s on both Monday and Tuesday. Wednesday will be a bit warmer, with high temperatures climbing into the upper-50s and low-60s.

