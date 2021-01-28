C Spire announces $1 billion investment

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A virtual press conference was held Thursday announcing that C Spire is investing one billion dollars for a large project.

The project’s goal is to speed up the deployment of 5G and fiber broadband in Mississippi and Alabama over the next three years. Officials with C Spire say that once the project is complete, it’s expected that fiber will be within reach for half of the population of Mississippi, which will be 12th best in the United States.

“It’s just a huge deal, not only for the company, but it’s a huge deal in our future economic development prospects, and ultimately a huge deal in our ability to grow our economy at the pace and at the rates that we are committed to,” said Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves.

“It provides jobs, it provides economic development opportunities, and we look forward to providing these wonderful services, and more services, in a more robust fashion, throughout the state of Mississippi,” said Hu Meena, the CEO of C Spire.

C Spire says that by 2025, over 200,000 homes and businesses across Mississippi and Alabama will have all-fiber broadband services.

