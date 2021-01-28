City of Meridian Arrest Report January 28, 2021
ARREST REPORT
|NAME
|BIRTH YEAR
|ADDRESS
|CHARGE
|AUSTIN HATHCOCK
|1998
|5140 ZERO RD MERIDIAN, MS
|POSSESSION OF;
PARAPHERNALIA POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA;
POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|TERRY A TERRAL
|1965
|3911 OLD 8TH ST RD N MERIDIAN, MS
|DUI
|JAMIE A DAVIS
|1987
|2281 RUSSELL MT GILEAD RD MERIDIAN, MS
|POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
|BARBARA J DOOLITTLE
|1964
|2219 S FRONTAGE RD #167 MERIDIAN, MS
|DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
|JERRELL L HENRY
|1984
|5969 HWY 503 DECATUR, MS
|DUI
|Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from January 27, 2021, at 6:00 AM to January 28, 2021, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were not any robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were not any commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were not any church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were not any stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
There were not any auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
At 7:09 PM on January 27, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 3700 block of 10th Street. Entry was gained through a window.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 3 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.
