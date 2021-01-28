City of Meridian Arrest Report January 28, 2021



The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from January 27, 2021, at 6:00 AM to January 28, 2021, at 6:00 AM.

Robbery

There were not any robberies reported.

Commercial Burglary

There were not any commercial burglaries reported.

Church Burglary

There were not any church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

There were not any stolen vehicles reported.

Auto Burglary

There were not any auto burglaries reported.

Residential Burglary

At 7:09 PM on January 27, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 3700 block of 10th Street. Entry was gained through a window.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 3 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.