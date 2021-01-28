Advertisement

City of Meridian Arrest Report January 28, 2021

Daily Docket 3
Daily Docket 3(wtok)
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 10:44 AM CST|Updated: 17 hours ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

ARREST REPORT

NAMEBIRTH YEARADDRESSCHARGE
AUSTIN HATHCOCK19985140 ZERO RD MERIDIAN, MSPOSSESSION OF;
PARAPHERNALIA POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA;
POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
TERRY A TERRAL19653911 OLD 8TH ST RD N MERIDIAN, MSDUI
JAMIE A DAVIS19872281 RUSSELL MT GILEAD RD MERIDIAN, MSPOSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
BARBARA J DOOLITTLE19642219 S FRONTAGE RD #167 MERIDIAN, MSDOMESTIC VIOLENCE
JERRELL L HENRY19845969 HWY 503 DECATUR, MSDUI
Meridian Police Department Media Release

The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from January 27, 2021, at 6:00 AM to January 28, 2021, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were not any robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were not any commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were not any church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were not any stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
There were not any auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
At 7:09 PM on January 27, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 3700 block of 10th Street. Entry was gained through a window.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 3 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.

