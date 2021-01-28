Advertisement

Cold, blustery wind brings chill

Gusty winds will cold air and even colder wind chills to us.
Gusty winds will cold air and even colder wind chills to us.(WTOK)
By Stephen Bowers
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 6:11 PM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Bundle up the kids at the bus stop on Thursday morning. Wind chills will be in the low-to-mid 20s!

Our Next 24 Hours

Beneath a clearing sky, we will cool into the 40s through 10 PM on our Wednesday evening. The wind will increase to 10-15 mph with gusts to 20-25 mph. Wind helps hold the temperatures up, but it also drops the wind chills. We will cool to a morning low of around 31 degrees, but wind chills will be 5-10 degrees lower. Thursday will be sunny with more cold wind. The high will be 51 degrees with wind chills still in mid-40s in the afternoon.

Our Next Weather Maker

After a cold Friday, our next weather maker will arrive this weekend. We will warm ahead of its arrival on Saturday. Rain will fall Saturday night through Sunday morning. Right now, this looks like rain without the threat of severe thunderstorms. We will monitor the progress of this system and let you know if anything changes.

