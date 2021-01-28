Concerns over COVID-19 virus variant in Alabama

“This sort of confirms what we suspected. Certainly it is something we are concerned about and we want to do everything we can to slow the spread of this variant,” said Dr. Wesley Willeford with the Jefferson County Department of Health.



Health leaders are urging people to wear two or three layered masks as a way to slow the spread of the variant. The UK variant virus is a problem because the CDC reports it is more contagious and can spread 30% to 70% quicker than the regular COVID-19 virus.



“We still a lot of study to go to understand how this variant is different from other strains, but the big takeaway, it is easier to pass from one person to the next,” Willeford said.



While COVID numbers are dropping in Alabama, Jefferson County recently passed 1,000 deaths due to the infectious disease. Willeford said the variant virus is a threat to increase COVID cases again, and unfortunately, deaths.



“I think that is the scary part of a virus that is more contagious, what that means - more people will likely come into contact the virus. More can acquire the virus, which means more people could be hospitalized and ultimately die. That is what we want to avoid,” Willeford said.



Willeford said they will be driving home, especially now even with COVID numbers dropping, to wear masks, social distance, and to wash your hands.



So far, the good news is the Pfizer and Moderna vaccine works against the variant virus. The fear is there could be an eventual variant the vaccines won’t combat.