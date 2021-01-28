Advertisement

Connie Wells Thompson

Connie Wells Thompson
By Letisha Young
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 1:05 PM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Graveside services for Connie Wells Thompson will be held Tuesday, January 19, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Forest Lawn Memory Gardens with Reverend Travis McManus officiating.  Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with arrangements.

Mrs. Thompson, age 73, of Meridian, passed away Saturday, January 16, 2021 at her residence.

She is survived by her children, Michael Thompson (Pam) and Darrell Thompson (Rachelle); grandchildren, Tyler Thompson (Kalyn), Ben Thompson, Will Thompson (Peyton), and Haylee Thompson; great-grandchildren, Reese Thompson and Caroline Thompson; her mother, Rosa Wells; sister, Sylvia Coleman (Wayne); and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Walter H. Thompson; her father, Reverend W.C. Wells; and her sister, Dian Wells Latting.

The family suggests memorial donations be made to Lakeview Worship Center of Meridian or Anderson Regional Medical Center Cancer Benevolent Fund in lieu of flowers.

Online condolences may be expressed by visiting www.robertbarhamffh.com.

Robert Barham Family Funeral Home 6300 Hwy 39 North Meridian, MS 39305 PH:601-693-8482 Fax:601-693-8721

Robert Barham Family Funeral Home

Most Read

President Joe Biden pauses as he signs his first executive orders in the Oval Office of the...
Miss. attorney general signs letter to Pres. Biden about federal overreach
Highway 19 N accident scene
Man killed in Wednesday night accident
Scott Wilson and his 19 family members - nine other adults and 10 children - were asked to...
20 family members removed from flight after alleged mask violation
C Spire
C Spire announces $1 billion investment
Daily Docket 5
Lauderdale County Arrest Report January 28, 2021

Latest News

Mrs. Barbara Anderson
Mrs. Dorothy Harper
Lenelle Rogers Simmons
John Wesley Reid
Sim Pearson, Jr