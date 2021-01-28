Advertisement

COVID-19 in Mississippi: Over 1,800 new cases reported by MSDH

The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 1,804 new cases, 28 new deaths and 182 outbreaks at long-term care facilities Thursday.(Associated Press)
By WLBT Digital
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 11:43 AM CST|Updated: 16 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 1,804 new cases, 28 new deaths and 182 outbreaks at long-term care facilities Thursday.

The number of presumed positive coronavirus cases in Mississippi is now at 270,476 as of January 27.

So far, 5,945 people have died from COVID-19 in Mississippi.

The number of tests administered in the state totals 2,056,401 as of January 16. This includes MSDH Public Health Laboratory tests and other providers.

An estimated 207,769 people have recovered from the virus.

Click here for county-by-county totals.

MSDH has a hotline open 7 days a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for any coronavirus-related questions: 877-978-6453.

