Crimenet 01_28_21

Jamie Pauline Vaughan is wanted on a probation violation warrant by the Lauderdale County Sheriff's Department.(Lauderdale County Sheriff's Dept.)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 5:48 PM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department needs the public’s help to locate Jamie Pauline Vaughan.

Vaughan is a 39-year-old White female who stands approximately 5′ 6″ in height, weighing 135 pounds.

She is wanted on a probation violation warrant out of the circuit court of Lauderdale County where she was originally convicted for the crime of possession of methamphetamine.

If you know where Vaughan is, call Crimestoppers at 855-485-8477.

