A celebration of life for Donald “Don” Patrick Delaney will be held Saturday, January 30, 2021, at 1:00 pm at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home with Steve Hughes officiating. Burial will follow at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Meridian, Mississippi.

Visitation will be held Saturday, January 30, 2021 from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm.

Mr. Delaney, age 71, of Meridian, Mississippi, passed away January 27, 2021. Don was born in New Orleans, Louisiana, and moved with his family to Meridian in his teenage years. Don attended Meridian High School, where he met his sweetheart, Dianne. After moving to Meridian, Don was introduced to deer hunting, which became a lifelong passion. He has been a member of the East Mississippi Sportsman’s Association since 1972, and has made many lasting friendships at the deercamp that served as his home-away-from-home. Don was known for the stories he shared, for being a prankster, and for his readiness to lend a helping hand. Don enjoyed spending time with his family, cross-county travels with Dianne, and any opportunity to ride his tractor. Don will be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend.

Don is survived by his wife of 51 years, Dianne Morgan Delaney; daughters Angela Delaney Cates and her husband Timmy, and Andrea Delaney; granddaughter Kaitlyn Harris and her husband Chase; grandsons Nicholas Kinney and Matthew Cates; and great-granddaughter Aubrey Leigh Harris; sister Linda Delaney; brothers Glenn Delaney and his wife Patti, and Michael Delaney and his wife Susanne; and several nieces and nephews.

Don was preceded in death by his parents, John and Rita Delaney.

The family requests memorials be made to the East Mississippi Sportsman’s Association, 294 Briarwood Blvd., Meridian, MS 39305.

Honorary pallbearers will be members of the East Mississippi Sportsman’s Association.

Family and friends may sign the online guestbook at robertbarhamffh.com.

