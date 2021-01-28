Graveside services for Dorothy Ann Ezell Webb, 85, of Butler will be held Sunday, January 31, 2021, at 2 P.M. at Mt. Sterling Cemetery with Rev. Dric Williford officiating.

Mrs. Dot passed away Tuesday, January 26, 2021, at Rush Hospital in Meridian, Mississippi. She was born January 28, 1935, in Lisman, Alabama.

Survivors include her husband, Franklin Webb, Sr. of Butler; sons; Franklin Page Webb, Jr. (Connie) of Birmingham; John Russell Webb of Biloxi, MS; and Adam Ezell Webb (Kelly) of Birmingham; sisters, Sue Gibson of Loveland, CO; and Mary Rothschild of Indian Harbor Beach, FL; 5 grandchildren, Franklin Webb, III., James Webb, Chase Webb, Ezell Webb, Jr., and Walker Webb; and 2 great grandchildren, Hunter and Fisher Webb; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents, John Baker Ezell and Orma “Tootsie” Hall Ezell; brother, Malcolm “Son” Ezell; and sisters, Johnnie Jean James and “Be Be” Grant; and grandson, Wesley Webb.

Visit bumpersfuneralhome.com to sign the online register and post condolences to the family.

Arrangements by Bumpers Funeral Home of Butler.