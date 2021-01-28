Advertisement

Dorothy Ann Ezell Webb

Dorothy Ann Ezell Webb
By Letisha Young
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 11:00 AM CST|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Graveside services for Dorothy Ann Ezell Webb, 85, of Butler will be held Sunday, January 31, 2021, at 2 P.M. at Mt. Sterling Cemetery with Rev. Dric Williford officiating.

Mrs. Dot passed away Tuesday, January 26, 2021, at Rush Hospital in Meridian, Mississippi. She was born January 28, 1935, in Lisman, Alabama.

Survivors include her husband, Franklin Webb, Sr. of Butler; sons; Franklin Page Webb, Jr. (Connie) of Birmingham; John Russell Webb of Biloxi, MS; and Adam Ezell Webb (Kelly) of Birmingham; sisters, Sue Gibson of Loveland, CO; and Mary Rothschild of Indian Harbor Beach, FL; 5 grandchildren, Franklin Webb, III., James Webb, Chase Webb, Ezell Webb, Jr., and Walker Webb; and 2 great grandchildren, Hunter and Fisher Webb; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents, John Baker Ezell and Orma “Tootsie” Hall Ezell; brother, Malcolm “Son” Ezell; and sisters, Johnnie Jean James and “Be Be” Grant; and grandson, Wesley Webb.

Visit bumpersfuneralhome.com to sign the online register and post condolences to the family.

Arrangements by Bumpers Funeral Home of Butler.

Bumpers Funeral Home

Most Read

President Joe Biden pauses as he signs his first executive orders in the Oval Office of the...
Miss. attorney general signs letter to Pres. Biden about federal overreach
Highway 19 N accident scene
Man killed in Wednesday night accident
Scott Wilson and his 19 family members - nine other adults and 10 children - were asked to...
20 family members removed from flight after alleged mask violation
C Spire
C Spire announces $1 billion investment
Daily Docket 5
Lauderdale County Arrest Report January 28, 2021

Latest News

Mrs. Barbara Anderson
Mrs. Dorothy Harper
Lenelle Rogers Simmons
John Wesley Reid
Sim Pearson, Jr