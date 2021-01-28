Reeves aiming for 100,000 vaccinations per week

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves briefed the state about the current COVID-19 strategy and status at a Thursday news conference.

Reeves also read a proclamation commending the leadership of state emergency management director, Greg Michel, who also battled COVID-19 and was hospitalized for a time. Michel is retiring as of Feb. 1.

Michel said having COVID and associated pneumonia gave him a unique perspective as a state agency head. But it did not cause him to plan retirement. Michel said he had talked previously with the governor about stepping down but with the pandemic and severe weather the state faced in 2020, finding an appropriate time was a challenge.

Michel’s deputy director, Stephen McCraney, will step into the top post at Mississippi Emergency Management Agency.

Reeves stressed that recipients of the Moderna vaccine must wait until 28 days later to receive the 2nd dose. That’s why he said the number of vaccines completed this week will not reach the 62,615 issued last week. But the governor says next week the number of vaccinations will grow once again. Reeves said the state is aiming to get to 100,000 vaccinations per week.

Reeves said vaccines will be shipped out next week to community partners like hospitals and clinics, but if they don’t get those shots in arms in a timely manner, the state will direct future doses elsewhere.

State Epidemiologist Dr. Paul Byers said Mississippi is seeing some plateauing of numbers of cases and deaths but “we’re not out of the woods yet”.

An announcement was also made about a concerted effort to pray for COVID-19 patients and healthcare workers through HealingMississippi.com and joint prayer at hospitals Sunday, Jan. 31, at 2:30 p.m.

