Advertisement

Reeves aiming for 100,000 vaccinations per week

State Epidemiologist Dr. Paul Byers said Mississippi is seeing some plateauing of numbers
Gov. Reeves shares information about the status of COVID-19 in Mississippi.
Gov. Reeves shares information about the status of COVID-19 in Mississippi.(Staff)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 2:21 PM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves briefed the state about the current COVID-19 strategy and status at a Thursday news conference.

Reeves also read a proclamation commending the leadership of state emergency management director, Greg Michel, who also battled COVID-19 and was hospitalized for a time. Michel is retiring as of Feb. 1.

Michel said having COVID and associated pneumonia gave him a unique perspective as a state agency head. But it did not cause him to plan retirement. Michel said he had talked previously with the governor about stepping down but with the pandemic and severe weather the state faced in 2020, finding an appropriate time was a challenge.

Michel’s deputy director, Stephen McCraney, will step into the top post at Mississippi Emergency Management Agency.

Reeves stressed that recipients of the Moderna vaccine must wait until 28 days later to receive the 2nd dose. That’s why he said the number of vaccines completed this week will not reach the 62,615 issued last week. But the governor says next week the number of vaccinations will grow once again. Reeves said the state is aiming to get to 100,000 vaccinations per week.

Reeves said vaccines will be shipped out next week to community partners like hospitals and clinics, but if they don’t get those shots in arms in a timely manner, the state will direct future doses elsewhere.

State Epidemiologist Dr. Paul Byers said Mississippi is seeing some plateauing of numbers of cases and deaths but “we’re not out of the woods yet”.

An announcement was also made about a concerted effort to pray for COVID-19 patients and healthcare workers through HealingMississippi.com and joint prayer at hospitals Sunday, Jan. 31, at 2:30 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

President Joe Biden pauses as he signs his first executive orders in the Oval Office of the...
Miss. attorney general signs letter to Pres. Biden about federal overreach
Highway 19 N accident scene
Man killed in Wednesday night accident
Scott Wilson and his 19 family members - nine other adults and 10 children - were asked to...
20 family members removed from flight after alleged mask violation
C Spire
C Spire announces $1 billion investment
Daily Docket 5
Lauderdale County Arrest Report January 28, 2021

Latest News

The new year won't begin as a happy one as the COVID-19 crisis deepens.
NY undercounted nursing home deaths by thousands, AG says
So far, the good news is the Pfizer and Moderna vaccine works against the variant virus. The...
Concerns over COVID-19 virus variant in Alabama
Despite the Trump administration's promise, the government has no more 'reserve' 2nd vaccine...
Novavax COVID-19 vaccine works, but less so against variants
A novel coronavirus, named Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), was...
Virus variant from South Africa detected in US for 1st time
Wealthy Canadian couple pose as motel workers in the indigenous community to get the COVID-19...
Canadian couple condemned for allegedly jumping vaccine line