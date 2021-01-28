Hosemann: Four Miss. senators isolating with COVID-19

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A number of Mississippi lawmakers are out of action after coming down with COVID-19.

Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann said Thursday that four state senators are currently out with the virus. A fifth also tested positive and has returned to work with oxygen.

That does not include a number who are quarantined due to close contact with those who tested positive.

A number of changes were made at the Capitol earlier this week due to the rising number of cases. Lawmakers are using different rooms for meetings and virtual sessions via Zoom, which is not typically allowed during sessions.

They’re also required to wear masks.

The state also set up a vaccine clinic at the Capitol for lawmakers 65 and older and those who have pre-existing conditions.

