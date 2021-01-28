Advertisement

John Wesley Reid

By Letisha Young
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 1:33 PM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
A memorial service for John Wesley Reid, age 84, will be held Sunday, January 17, 2021, at 2:00 P.M. at the Darbun Cemetery in Columbia, Mississippi.

Mr. Reid passed away Tuesday, January 12, 2021, at his home in Butler. He was born October 30, 1936, in Mississippi.

He is survived by his sons, Kelvin Mac McKenzie of Jackson, MS; daughter, Dora Powell of Columbia, MS; brothers, Gaines Reid and Lavelle Reid of Columbia, MS; grandchildren, Jerry McKenzie, Scotty McKenzie, Jonathan McKenzie, Kayla McKenzie Buchanan, Kade McKenzie, and McKenna Powell; and 15 great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Richard Murray Reid and Julia Breland Reid; his wife, Ruth Fagan Reid; sons, Wesley Reid and Jerry Keith McKenzie; and sister, Mary Jane Reid.

Visit bumpersfuneralhome.com to sign the online register and post condolences to the family.

Arrangements by Bumpers Funeral Home of Butler.

