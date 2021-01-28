Advertisement

JSU grad, NBA reporter passes away at 48 due to COVID-19 complications

By WLBT Digital
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 8:19 PM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson State University graduate and longtime NBA reporter and analyst Sekou Smith has died of COVID-19 complications.

Smith worked for the Clarion-Ledger and wrote for the Indianapolis Star and the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, covering the Indiana Pacers and the Atlanta Hawks after graduating from JSU in 1997.

He was a mainstay on NBA TV’s studio show, “Game Time” and “The Beat.”

He is survived by his wife and 3 children. Sekou Smith was 48.

