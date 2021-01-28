Lack of jail costs Choctaw County thousands

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - At least $21,633 dollars a month. That’s how much Choctaw County, Alabama has paid a surrounding jail to house inmates since their jail was deemed unsafe by the state fire marshal’s office in 2019.

Sheriff Scott Lolley said that price could be higher now, but he no longer receives those expense statements from the county treasurer.

Choctaw County is under contract with the Clarke County, Alabama, jail. Lolley said driving to and from Clarke County continues to be an issue.

“We have to drive 45 miles one way to pick up the inmates and bring them back to this courtroom, so we’re averaging 90 miles per inmate on a vehicle, and that’s at a cost of $2.25 a gallon,” said Lolley.

This is a problem for not only the sheriff’s office, but for surrounding municipalities, like Pennington, Gilbertown and Butler. Butler Police Chief Jimmy Huckeba said his inmates are transported to Washington county, Alabama.

“It’s an hour down to the jail and then an hour back, plus paperwork. So that’s a good two hours that you’re taking coverage away from my citizens in town,” said Huckeba.

So if these law enforcement leaders want a local jail, why isn’t there one in Choctaw County that will meet fire marshal standards?

Sheriff Lolley says it’s out of their hands right now.

“Under Alabama law, to build and maintain a jail, that is the county commissioners’ job,” said Lolley.

County Commissioner C.D. “Budd” Ruffin said he and other commissioners previously started the process but COVID has slowed them down.

“Instead of us meeting twice a month, we’ve been meeting once a month,” said Ruffin. “Instead of us having regular meetings, we’ve been having special meetings because we have to fit in where we can get in.”

Having a jail in Choctaw County is a growing need for local law enforcement agencies. It’s a process that they hope begins to play out soon.

