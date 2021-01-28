Lenelle Rogers Simmons, age 96, died on January 16, 2021, at Hospice Ministries in Ridgeland, Mississippi. Stephens Funeral Home has been entrusted with her care.

Lenelle was born in Bay Springs, Mississippi, on September 21, 1924. After graduating from Bay Springs High School, she attended Jones Junior College. Lenelle dedicated more than 20 years of her life to early childhood education as a teacher and as the Director of First Baptist Kindergarten in Meridian, Mississippi. Throughout her life, much of her time and energy was spent helping others. Stay Home Hospice and the Boys and Girls Club were two of her favorite charities to volunteer with.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Arnold Everette Simmons, Sr., her parents, Rufus Rogers and Alma Crowder Rogers, six brothers and five sisters.

She is survived by her children, Jan (Richard) Sanchez of Tucson, Arizona, Arnold (Nene) Simmons of Austin, Texas, Teresa Fulton of Florence, Mississippi, Natalie (Brock) Lynn of Dallas, Texas; her grandchildren, Lisa Rigby, Jeffrey Ruffin, Cooper (Anna Grace) Fulton, Hunter Lynn, Meggie Lynn, Madeline Lynn, Tania (John) Chauvin and Kelli (Scott) Bennett; her great grandchildren, Taylor Rigby, Rosy Ruffin, Justin Chauvin, Tyler Chauvin, Courtney Bennett, Brooke Bennett and Jack Bennett; and her great great grandchild, Blair Chauvin. A private family graveside service will be held at Forest Lawn Memory Garden in celebration of her life.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be sent to Hope Village for Children, in Meridian, Mississippi.