Miss. attorney general signs letter to Pres. Biden about federal overreach

By Sharie Nicole | January 28, 2021 at 7:40 AM CST - Updated January 28 at 7:45 AM

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Several attorneys general around the nation, including Mississippi’s Lynn Fitch, are challenging President Biden not to overstep his bounds under his oath of office.

Fitch signed a letter sent to President Joe Biden on Wednesday saying that any potentially unconstitutional executive actions or federal overreach will not go unchallenged.

The letter opens by saying, “Dear President Biden, one week ago you assumed the presidency of the United States of America, and took the oath of office. You swore to preserve, protect and defend the constitution of the United States of America. Today, we write to you in our capacity as State Attorneys General, regarding areas of vital importance to our States as you execute your job in the days and months ahead.”

The letter is also signed by the AG’s of West Virginia, Arkansas, Indiana, Montana, and Texas.

It also goes on to say, “any actions that might exceed their statutory authority, are inconsistent with constitutional tenets or place civil liberties at risk could trigger legal action by the states.”

The attorneys make it clear they accept the responsibility to challenge any of the president’s unconstitutional laws in court.

Read the full letter below.

