Funeral services for Mr. David V. “Beetle” Bailey will begin at 11:00 am Wednesday, January 20, 2021 at Northcrest Baptist Church with the Reverends Dr. Dan Lanier, Dr. Malcolm Lewis, and Paul Davis officiating. Committal at the MS Veterans Memorial Cemetery will be at 11:00 am Thursday, January 21, 2020. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Mr. Bailey, 67, of Meridian, passed away Saturday, January 16, 2021 at Anderson Regional Medical Center of Meridian.

Beetle was retired from NAS Meridian Fire Department, a member of the Collinsville Volunteer Fire Department and Martin Volunteer Fire Department. He enjoyed fishing and volunteering with his church on construction trips. He was a stage manager at The Temple Theatre. He also enjoyed Southern Gospel music and enjoyed church trips to Gatlinburg for Southern Gospel Concerts and meals with family and friends. Mr. Bailey was also a member of Northcrest Baptist Church where he was active in the adult choir. He was affectionately known as “Pawpaw Beetle” by his loving family and grandchildren.

Mr. Bailey is survived by his wife Mrs. Cindy Bailey; his children James Pete Bailey (Angie Hubert), Brandy Jones (Jason), Erin Barnes (Danny), and Ashley Lewis (Jay). Grandchildren Andy Foesig, Jaisen Jones, Brooklyn Jones, Kylie Haberkampf, Preston Higginbotham, Austin Bailey, Patrick Jones, Mathias Haberkampf, Harmony Bailey, Olivia Barnes, Ella Barnes, Kaycee Lewis, Nora Barnes, Kennedy Bailey, and Liam Lewis. Siblings Peggy Darlington, Robin Sweigart, Linda Shreiner, Pamela Dukes, and Patricia Bailey McBride; the mother of his children Adell Bailey, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family members.

Mr. Beetle is preceded in death by his daughter, Tonya Sue Bailey; his mother, Sandy Bailey; and maternal grandparents Maggie and Dave Bailey.

The family requests memorials be made as donations to the American Cancer Society, Northcrest Baptist Church, or Shriner’s Hospital.

Pallbearers will be Members of the Longstreet Masonic Lodge and members of the Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments. Honorary Pallbearers David Weir and James “Tinker” Hardy.

The Bailey Family will receive guests from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm Tuesday, January 19, 2021 at the funeral home.

