Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 1:02 PM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
Graveside services for Mr. Phil W. Davis, Jr. will begin at 1:00 pm Tuesday, January 19, 2021 at Magnolia Cemetery with the Dr. Jon Martin and Reverend David Hopkins officiating. Interment will follow graveside rites. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Mr. Davis, 90, of Meridian, passed away Friday, January 15, 2021 at his home.

Phil Davis was raised in Kemper County, graduated from Center Hill School, and received a degree from the School of Banking of the South. At 17, he went to work for Merchant’s and Farmer’s Bank, where he remained for 45 years, retiring as the president of then Deposit Guaranty of Meridian.  At M&F, he met his life love, Clarice Pogue, whom he married in 1950. They were soon after separated during the Korean Conflict by his Army service in Korea and Japan. After his return, they built a home in Bailey, MS, and welcomed three daughters and a son. Later, at their home in Meridian, they hosted children, grandchildren, and eventually great grandchildren for many occasions, but always Saturday night supper at Pop’s, where he grilled outside and Mimi made fixin’s and desserts. Mr. Davis was active in community service during his professional years. He was a member, and many

times an officer, in community development clubs and Kiwanis, and a charter member of Briarwood Country Club, where he served on the board. Mr. Davis was a fifty-year faithful member of Highland Baptist Church. He served as member, chair, and merit life deacon; Sunday School Superintendent, and member, often chairman, of finance, building, personnel, and pastor search committees.

Mr. Davis is survived by his loving children Peggy Clayton (Tom), Pat Stinson (Howard), Mike Davis (Susan), and Candice Burnette (Jim). Grandchildren Sean Clayton (Erica), Jason Clayton (Danielle), Adam Clayton, Joel Stinson (Sarah), Claire Taylor (Derek), Leslie Davis, Ellen Coats (Allen), Mitchell Davis, Thomas Burnette, and Holly Burnette; Twelve Great-grandchildren and one on the way; sisters- in-law, Margaret Watkins, Gerry Davis, and Ann Pogue; Brother-in-law, Leonard Pogue (Sylvia Ann), as well as many nieces, nephews, and extended family members.

Mr. Davis is preceded in death by his loving wife, Clarice Pogue Davis; parents Phil and Vera Davis; siblings Bernice Davis and Alice Davis (Phil); brothers-In-law, Joe Pogue, Mack Pogue, Jack Pogue, and Richard Watkins.

The family would like to express special thanks to his caregivers and medical providers who extended exceptional care during his final days.

The Davis family suggest memorials be made as donations to Highland Baptist Church in lieu of flowers.

Family and friends may sign the online guestbook at robertbarhamffh.com.

Robert Barham Family Funeral Home 6300 Hwy 39 North Meridian, MS 39305 PH:601-693-8482 Fax:601-693-8721

