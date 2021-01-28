At his request, there will be no services for Mr. Robert Bruce Womack. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with final arrangements.

Born October 17, 1930 in Monteagle, TN to J.V. and Alice Gilliam Womack, Mr. Womack passed away Saturday, January 16, 2021 at the Christa House of Meridian.

Bruce was an avid HAM radio enthusiast for many years (K5LOM) and was a mentor to many HAM operators in our area. During his career as radio operator for the Merchant Marines he traveled around the world many times and formed lasting friendships that spanned the globe.

Mr. Womack is survived by his children, Laney “Susie” Cannon (Ed), Carmen Renfrow (Bobby), Steve Womack, and Randy Womack; his sister, Sheila Womack; grandchildren, Dr. Chris Davis, Charlotte Johnson, Charles Hutton, Heather Cannon Tant, Emily Jordan, Rachael Womack, Callie Womack, and Ethan Womack, as well as 15 great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Mr. Bruce is preceded in death by his wife of over 38 years Allene Hasie Womack; parents J.V. and Alice Womack; siblings Kaye Womack, Mary Jo Taylor, and one brother William G. Womack; and one grandson Josh Womack.

If you wish to honor Bruce’s life, the family requests that you do so by recognizing a true need and meeting that need as he did throughout his life.

