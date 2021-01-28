Mr. Thad Walton Calcote,Jr

Advertisement

Thad Walton Calcote,Jr
By Letisha Young
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 12:38 PM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
Thad Walton Calcote,Jr. passed away peacefully at home in Oxford, MS, after an extended illness on January 16, 2021. He was born on November 5, 1937 in Benoit, MS to the late Thad Walton Calcote ,Sr. and Eunice Spiars Calcote.

T.W., as he was known to his friends and family, was married to Rebecca Ann Roberts Calcote for 61 years. He was employed in the wholesale pharmaceutical industry for 42 years with Standard Drug Company, Durr Pharmaceuticals, Bergen Brunswick Pharmaceuticals and Cardinal Pharmaceuticals. He served as a deacon throughout his life at Russell Baptist Church and served on the advisory Board of Russell Utilities.

T. W. is survived by his wife Rebecca Ann Roberts Calcote, his daughter Catherine Ann Calcote Pate (Jeff) of Oxford, MS, and his son Robert Thad Calcote (Melissa) of Meridian, MS. He is also survived by three grandchildren; Mary Catherine Pate Briscoe (Josh) of Taylor, MS; Abagail Lee Pate of Jackson, MS, and Lelia Claire Calcote of Jackson, MS; and one great-grandchild Isabelle Lee Briscoe.

T.W. was predeceased by his parents Thad Walton Calcote, Sr. and Eunice Spiars Calcote; a brother Bo Calcote and a sister Clydia Calcote Hinton

A graveside service will be held Wednesday, January 20, 2021, at Old Marion Cemetery, where he will be buried near his parents.

The family wishes to thank the nurses at the Blake Assisted Living facility in Oxford, MS and Encompass Health Hospice for their compassionate care.

Robert Barham Family Funeral Home 6300 Hwy 39 North Meridian, MS 39305 PH:601-693-8482 Fax:601-693-8721

Robert Barham Family Funeral Home

