Graveside services for Mr. William Don Wilborn, 80, of Cuba, will be Sunday, January 17, 2021, at 2 P.M. at the Clay Memorial Cemetery in Cuba with Bro. Ed Stallings officiating.

Mr. Wilborn passed away, Friday, January 15, 2021, at his residence. He was born May 14, 1940, in Sumter County, Alabama.

Survivors include his wife Frances B. Wilborn of Cuba; son, Lee Wilborn (Dona) of Americus, GA; two grandchildren and two great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, John William Wilborn and Miriam Tims Wilborn.

Visit bumpersfuneralhome.com to sign the online register.

Bumpers Funeral Home of York will be in charge of arrangements.