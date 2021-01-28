Graveside services for Mrs. Barbara Anderson will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, January 30, 2021 at Mt. Zion Baptist Church Cemetery on Highway 514 in Clarke County. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with arrangements.

Mrs. Barbara Anderson, 83, of Meridian, MS passed away January 28, 2021.

Barbara was born September 5, 1937 in Meridian. She was a long time employee of the Super Stop home office. Barbara loved working outside, attending gospel singings, and was a faithful attendee of Mt. Zion Baptist and Bucatunna Baptist Churches.

Mrs. Anderson is survived by her children, Don Anderson, Steve Anderson (Melody), and Paul Anderson; her grandchildren, Drew Anderson (Jessica) and Matt Anderson (Lauren); and five great-grandchildren, Lane, Layken, Madelyn, Savanna, and Callie.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Eugene Anderson; her parents, Albert Gordon and Claudia Mae Ellis; and her daughter-in-law, Patricia Anderson.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be shared with the Mt. Zion Baptist Church Cemetery Fund.

Online condolences may be shared at www.robertbarhamffh.com.

Robert Barham Family Funeral Home 6300 Hwy 39 North Meridian, MS 39305 PH:601-693-8482 Fax:601-693-8721