Mrs. Clara Novella Stephens Morgan

Funeral services for Novella Morgan will be held Thursday, January 21, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home, with Pastor Anita Hall officiating. Burial will be at Fellowship Baptist Church Cemetery. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with arrangements.

Mrs. Novella Morgan, age 78, of Meridian passed away Sunday, January 17, 2021, at Anderson Regional Medical Center.

Survivors include her husband, John Morgan; children, David Keller (Pam), Barry Keller (Toni), Timothy Keller (Melanie), and Stephen Jeronymo (Michelle); grandchildren, Ryan Keller (Rachel), Blake Keller (Hannah), Bliss Keller, Blair Keller, Stephanie Jeronymo, Colton Keller, Carmen Keller, and Daniel Keller; great-granddaughter, Naomi Redmond; sister, Anita Gibson; brother, Van Stephens (Scheri); nieces, Pam Thompson, Sharon Thompson, Lorri Ault, Dana Taunton, Makayla Britt, Savanah Stephens, Jaqlynn Stephens; nephew, Ray Gibson, Thamus Stephens and Noah Stephens; numerous extended family members.

She was preceded in death by her son, Albert Ray Keller, Jr. (Gail); parents, Thamus Stephens and Louise Whitaker.

Pallbearers will be Colton Keller, Ryan Keller, Marcus Cox, Ray Gibson, Blake Keller, and Tony Ridinger.

Visitation will be held Thursday, January 21, 2021, from 10:00 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. at the funeral home.

