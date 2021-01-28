Graveside services celebrating the life of Mrs. Dorothy Harper will begin at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, February 3, 2021 at Forest Lawn Cemetery. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Mrs. Dorothy Harper, 79, of Meridian, passed away Tuesday, January 26, 2021 at Specialty Hospital of Meridian.

Dorothy was born on June 17, 1941 in Brighton, Michigan. She graduated from Brighton High School in 1959 and went on to Business School. She married her childhood sweetheart on April 21, 1963 and together they had 3 children. She was a faithful wife, mother, and daughter. Dorothy loved helping others with her occupation as a Senior Tax Advisor which she did for over 25 years until her retirement.

Dorothy we will miss your smiling face and gentle voice. We will carry you in our hearts for all eternity. May God protect you and keep you safe in His arms.

Mrs. Dorothy Harper is survived by her children Jeff Harper (wife Sarah), Julie Woolman, and Steven Harper. her only grandson Timothy Woolman and her siblings, Grace Smith and Claudia Martin as well as a host of extended family members and friends.

Mrs. Dorothy is preceded in death by her husband Arthur John Harper, as well as her parents.

