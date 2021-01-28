Advertisement

Pandemic pushes Southwest Airlines to first full-year loss since 1972

It lost $3.1 billion last year
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 12:53 PM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS (AP) — The pandemic is proving more damaging to Southwest Airlines than the terror attacks of 2001 or the financial crisis and recession of 2008.

Southwest said Thursday that it lost $3.1 billion last year, its first full-year loss since 1972. And 2021 is off to a weak start, too.

Southwest says bookings for early this year have stalled in the face of high numbers of new reported cases of COVID-19.

The airline predicts revenue will fall at least 65% in January and February, compared with the same months last year. And it expects to lose between $10 million and $15 million a day during the first quarter of 2021.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

President Joe Biden pauses as he signs his first executive orders in the Oval Office of the...
Miss. attorney general signs letter to Pres. Biden about federal overreach
Highway 19 N accident scene
Man killed in Wednesday night accident
Scott Wilson and his 19 family members - nine other adults and 10 children - were asked to...
20 family members removed from flight after alleged mask violation
C Spire
C Spire announces $1 billion investment
Daily Docket 5
Lauderdale County Arrest Report January 28, 2021

Latest News

The U.S. Army says eleven soldiers have been injured after ingesting an unknown substance...
Army: 11 soldiers injured after ingesting unknown substance
FILE - Cicely Tyson arrives at night two of the Creative Arts Emmy Awards on Sept. 15, 2019, in...
Cicely Tyson, purposeful and pioneering actress, dead at 96
As the Biden administration pushes for a bipartisan Covid-19 relief plan, another variant of...
Stimulus talks continue as new variant found in the US
President Joe Biden signs a series of executive orders on health care, in the Oval Office of...
Democrats to ‘act big’ on $1.9T aid; GOP wants plan split
A one-time project has turned into a charitable hobby for a Massachusetts veteran.
Veteran makes birdhouse replicas of real homes as a way to give back