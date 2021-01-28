Randy Gill to run for mayor of Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (WTOK) - Co-owner of McClelland’s Cafe and Gro., Inc., Randy Gill, is the third and latest Democrat to announce his run for Philadelphia mayor.

Gill is a life-long resident of the city of Philadelphia. He says he has always been interested in further developing the community he calls home.

Gill says he strongly believes now is the best time to bring new leadership, ideas and partnership to the mayor’s office.

Gill said, if elected, he will partner with the county and tribal governments to move the city forward.

“I will work to bring more jobs. We want to work together to establish a higher education presence in this area. And we want to work together with all of our local law enforcements,” Gill said.

Gill said he will prioritize safety, education and workforce development.

“We all want a safe city. We want good schools. We want more jobs.” Gill said, “And we want growing businesses and religious communities.”

Gill joins Mayor James Young and Alderwoman Cassie Henson Hickman in the race for mayor of Philadelphia.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.