Tuberville: Locating U.S. Space Command at Huntsville ‘right decision’

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WTOK) - The U.S. Army’s Redstone Arsenal in Huntsville, Ala., was recently picked as the future location of the U.S. Space Command’s headquarters.

Alabama Sen. Tommy Tuberville spoke with Newscenter 11′s D.C. Bureau about the selection.

“This wasn’t a quick decision based on politics,” said Tuberville, who took the oath of office representing Alabama earlier this month. “This was based exactly on what the American taxpayers wanted. To be able to save money and do the right thing for the space command to protect our country from the Communist Chinese party. We’re going to have to protect our satellites in years to come so this was the right decision.”

Huntsville, nicknamed “The Rocket City”, was one of six location finalists, which included Peterson Air Force Base in Colorado Springs, which is the current Space Command site.

The Air Force said Huntsville compared favorably across a number of factors like quality schools, a qualified workforce and superior infrastructure capacity.

The Air Force estimates it could take up to six weeks to complete an environmental review of the new location and to build new facilities.

