SEC announces 2021 football schedules
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Southeastern Conference has released schedules for the 2021 football season.
All teams will begin play on Saturday, Sept. 4 except for Ole Miss. The Rebels will kickoff their season on Monday, Sept. 6
Only matchups and dates have been been announced. Kickoff times will be shared at a later date.
Mississippi State, who finished the 2020 season with a 4-7 overall record and win over No. 24 Tulsa in the Armed Forces Bowl, will host Louisiana Tech to begin the 2021 season.
Ole Miss, who finished the 2020 season with a 5-5 overall record and win over No. 7 Indiana in the Outback Bowl, will face Louisville in Atlanta to begin the 2021 season. The matchup will be played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Alabama, who finished the 2020 season with a 13-0 record and win over Ohio State in the CFP National Championship, will begin the 2021 season facing the Miami Hurricanes in Atlanta. The matchup will be played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
The 2021 SEC Championship will be at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Dec. 4.
