SEC announces 2021 football schedules

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Southeastern Conference has released schedules for the 2021 football season.

All teams will begin play on Saturday, Sept. 4 except for Ole Miss. The Rebels will kickoff their season on Monday, Sept. 6

Only matchups and dates have been been announced. Kickoff times will be shared at a later date.

Mississippi State, who finished the 2020 season with a 4-7 overall record and win over No. 24 Tulsa in the Armed Forces Bowl, will host Louisiana Tech to begin the 2021 season.

MSU football's 2021 schedule (MSU Athletics)

Ole Miss, who finished the 2020 season with a 5-5 overall record and win over No. 7 Indiana in the Outback Bowl, will face Louisville in Atlanta to begin the 2021 season. The matchup will be played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Ole Miss 2021 football schedule (Ole Miss Athletics)

Alabama, who finished the 2020 season with a 13-0 record and win over Ohio State in the CFP National Championship, will begin the 2021 season facing the Miami Hurricanes in Atlanta. The matchup will be played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

The Crimson Tide’s full schedule can be found here.

The 2021 SEC Championship will be at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Dec. 4.

