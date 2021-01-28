Advertisement

Shelby, Tuberville introduce measure to honor Hank Aaron

A resolution has been introduced in the U.S. Senate to honor the life and legacy of baseball...
A resolution has been introduced in the U.S. Senate to honor the life and legacy of baseball legend Hank Aaron, who recently died at age 86.
By WTOK Staff
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 3:44 PM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WTOK) - Alabama’s U.S. Senators Richard Shelby and Tommy Tuberville, along with Senators Raphael Warnock Jon Ossoff of Georgia, introduced a resolution Thursday to honor the life and legacy of baseball legend Hank Aaron, who recently died at age 86.

“Hammerin’ Hank Aaron, a Mobile native, was one of the greatest ever to play the game. His impact stretched far beyond the baseball field. He was a leader in his community and a role model to many across our nation. He made Mobile, our great state of Alabama, and our country proud. I am happy to join with my colleagues to honor his enduring legacy.”

Aaron played 22 years in the major leagues with first the Milwaukee Braves and later in Atlanta, breaking Babe Ruth’s home run record in 1976. He amassed 755 home runs and over 3,000 hits in a Hall of Fame career.

The resolution appears below:

