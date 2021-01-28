Graveside services for Sim Pearson, Jr., 80, of Lauderdale, Mississippi, will be Monday, January 18, 2021, at 11:00 A.M. at the Salem Baptist Church Cemetery in Toomsuba with Rev. Ray Hopkins officiating.

Mr. Pearson passed away Saturday, January 16, 2021, at Anderson Regional Medical Center in Meridian, Mississippi. He was born June 11, 1940, in York, Alabama. He and his wife have been residents of the Dalewood Community for over 15 years.

He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Brenda Fuller Pearson; son Kenny Pearson (Lisa); daughter, Dawn Cooper (Jeff); brothers, Walter Pearson (Debbie) and Charlie Pearson; sister, Dorothy Bucklew; grandchildren, Jeffrey Cooper, Brittany Pearson, and Lynsey Cooper; great grandchildren, Kolten and Khloe Cooper; and host of nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Sim Pearson, Sr. and Minnie Octavia Jowers Pearson; sisters, Maurine Ratcliff, Minnie Irene Jones, Mary Elizabeth Pearson; brothers, Robert Earl Pearson, Willie T. Pearson, Tommy Pearson, Ed Pearson; M.O. Pearson, J.W. Pearson, and Bill Pearson.

Pallbearers: Jeffrey Cooper, C.W. Jones, Daniel McKinley, Jerry Havard, Chris Rutledge, and Jeff Cooper.

Arrangements by Bumpers Funeral Home of York