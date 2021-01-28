Update on Philadelphia’s expansion projects

PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (WTOK) - A few multi-million dollar expansion projects are underway in Neshoba County. Community Development Partnership president, David Vowell, says each expansion project will help local industries.

“We’re the only community in east central Mississippi that does not have four lane access,” said Vowell. “We preached that and fussed about that for years and years. But we are getting close to that.”

The 13-mile $50 million project will begin construction in April on Highway-19 between Philadelphia and the House community. The estimated completion date is October 2023.

Along with the four-lane project, Vowell said five bridges near the Tucker community are being remodeled. That project costs $11.7 million and is estimated for completion in September 2021.

“What that means first is safety and ease of travel for our citizens. Many folks from here work in Meridian,” Vowell said, “But vice versa. Many folks in Meridian come here and work. Plus, the shopping, plus the entertainment.”

Residents we spoke to say the construction is moving slower than expected, while other residents disagree.

“It’s a great thing for Neshoba County,” said Stanley Salter. “Of course, there’s a lot of construction going on already. But what it will do is open up possibilities for businesses and industries to reach us in Philadelphia.”

Vowell says a $1.8 million milling and overlay for the bridges will start in April. The money was generated by the Mississippi Lottery.

