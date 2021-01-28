Advertisement

Update on Philadelphia’s expansion projects

By Janae' Hancock
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 6:25 PM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (WTOK) - A few multi-million dollar expansion projects are underway in Neshoba County. Community Development Partnership president, David Vowell, says each expansion project will help local industries.

“We’re the only community in east central Mississippi that does not have four lane access,” said Vowell. “We preached that and fussed about that for years and years. But we are getting close to that.”

The 13-mile $50 million project will begin construction in April on Highway-19 between Philadelphia and the House community. The estimated completion date is October 2023.

Along with the four-lane project, Vowell said five bridges near the Tucker community are being remodeled. That project costs $11.7 million and is estimated for completion in September 2021.

“What that means first is safety and ease of travel for our citizens. Many folks from here work in Meridian,” Vowell said, “But vice versa. Many folks in Meridian come here and work. Plus, the shopping, plus the entertainment.”

Residents we spoke to say the construction is moving slower than expected, while other residents disagree.

“It’s a great thing for Neshoba County,” said Stanley Salter. “Of course, there’s a lot of construction going on already. But what it will do is open up possibilities for businesses and industries to reach us in Philadelphia.”

Vowell says a $1.8 million milling and overlay for the bridges will start in April. The money was generated by the Mississippi Lottery.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Belk said stores and business operations will continue as normal and suppliers will be...
Belk to file for bankruptcy, enters agreement with majority owner to reduce debt
Elliot Fowler, 31.
Man arrested after allegedly beating woman with pistol
Gov. Tate Reeves speaks on a variety of topics at the State of the State address 2021.
Local lawmaker reacts to State of the State address
In a tweet posted on Jan. 22, Haynie posted a video of Walkowiak in action at one of the town’s...
Chick-fil-A manager called in to help drive-thru back up at COVID-19 vaccine site
Business owners met with city leaders to discuss the 22nd Avenue project.
Meridian business owners meet with city leaders about downtown project

Latest News

Feels-Like Futurecast - Jan 28 at 12 PM
Bundle up on our Thursday
Lack of jail costs Choctaw County thousands
Lack of jail costs Choctaw County thousands
Update on Philadelphia’s expansion projects
Update on Philadelphia’s expansion projects
Randy Gill to run for Mayor of Philadelphia
Randy Gill to run for Mayor of Philadelphia
Members of a youth service club donate to WTOK’s “Coats for Kids” campaign
Members of a youth service club donate to WTOK’s “Coats for Kids” campaign