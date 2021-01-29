Advertisement

Author visits Quitman as part of a community book read

Quitman Community Read
Quitman Community Read(WTOK)
By Andrew Samet
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 12:10 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
QUITMAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Students at the Quitman Public School District have been reading with the community over the past several weeks. The book that was being read was called “The Coffee Bean for Kids: A Simple Lesson to Create Positive Change.”

“Our kick-off was on Monday, January the 11th, and they started reading that book and doing activities in math, science, and just across the curriculum, engaging in different activities about the coffee bean,” said Dr. Shevonda Truman, the curriculum specialist at QPSD

The Coffee Bean was written by Damon West and Jon Gordon. West spoke to the students about the message of the book: that you have the power to change the world around you, just like a coffee bean in warm water can turn it into a pot of coffee.

“Given three things in life, a carrot, in that same pot of water will turn soft and mushy, and that’s the days that life beats you down, it makes you sad and weak. Or an egg goes into that same pot of water called life, it becomes hardened on the inside, an egg’s heart becomes hardened, and if you’re heart becomes hardened, you’re mad and mean and angry and it’s okay, we’re going to have carrot days, and we’re going to have egg days,” West explained. “But the coffee bean changes the water into a pot of coffee, and we have the power inside of us to change our world, our pot of boiling water, into a pot of coffee.”

This was the eighth year the Quitman Public School District has done the community read.

“This is important because our goals are to build a community that loves literacy,” Dr. Truman said. “We’re building that love one child at a time and one year at a time through reading books.”

