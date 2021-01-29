Bill seeks to increase penalties for protestors blocking public roads

“There was a protest in Columbia, Mississippi, on Highway 98, where some folks from out of town came and blocked the road after some of these police deaths and things across the country,” said Republican Sen. Angela Burks Hill of Picayune, a co-sponsor of the bill.



“It almost turned into the citizens handling the blocking of the roadway,” she said. “I think that — anything to deter somebody from wanting to do this. We don’t want anybody getting hurt.”



However, Democratic Sens. Angela Turner-Ford of West Point and Derrick Simmons of Greenville raised concerns about the legality of criminalizing gatherings without a permit.



“I’m just concerned about criminalizing potentially protected speech,” Simmons said.



The majority of lawmakers on the Senate Judiciary B Committee said they would not support sending the legislation to the full Senate for a vote as it was written.



Simmons proposed a compromise, increasing penalties on an existing law that bans any person from obstructing roadways, instead of passing legislation specifically targeting protesters.



The change would fine violators up to $1,500 and sentence them up to a year in jail or both. The minimum punishment would be a $500 fine and a 25-day jail sentence.



The amended proposal was passed by committee members unanimously and will now go on to the full Senate.