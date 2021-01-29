Advertisement

City of Meridian Arrest Report January 29, 2021

Daily Docket
Daily Docket(wtok)
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 9:34 AM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

ARREST REPORT

NAMEBIRTH YEARADDRESSCHARGE
JOEIES ROGERS19953812 28TH ST MERIDIAN, MSDOMESTIC VIOLENCE;
PETIT LARCENY;
POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
Meridian Police Department Media Release

The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from January 28, 2021, at 6:00 AM to January 29, 2021, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were not any robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were not any commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were not any church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were not any stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
There were not any auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
There were not any residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 1 shots fired call and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the call.

