City of Meridian Arrest Report January 29, 2021
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 9:34 AM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -
ARREST REPORT
|NAME
|BIRTH YEAR
|ADDRESS
|CHARGE
|JOEIES ROGERS
|1995
|3812 28TH ST MERIDIAN, MS
|DOMESTIC VIOLENCE;
PETIT LARCENY;
POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from January 28, 2021, at 6:00 AM to January 29, 2021, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were not any robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were not any commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were not any church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were not any stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
There were not any auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
There were not any residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 1 shots fired call and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the call.
Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.