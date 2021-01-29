Clarkdale boys and girls soccer remain in playoff hunt

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - It is not often you see a school have both its boys and girls teams make the playoffs in the same sport at the same time. For Clarkdale High School, that rarity has become a reality.

Clarkdale’s boys and girls soccer teams won their opening round playoff matchups to advance on in postseason play. They will both face Franklin County on Saturday to try and advance on to the Mississippi High School Activities Association Class I South State Championship.

Both Clarkdale teams made it to the second round of the playoffs last season. The boys advanced on to the South State Championship after a 2-0 win over St. Patrick while the girls fell to Sacred Heart 3-2.

Clarkdale boys soccer coach Luke Smith, who is in his third season of leading the Bulldogs, said to have both teams consistently make the postseason proves they can hang with the bigger programs.

”I think it shows a lot for a relatively small school to be in the playoffs year in and year out,” Smith said. “I think it says a lot about a school our size because it’s not easy to have enough players to compete at a high level.”

Junior defensive midfielder Avery Anders, who netted a goal in the Bulldog’s first round win over St. Patrick, knows having both teams in the playoffs brings good attention to the soccer program and the school.

”It makes us seem like a really good soccer program for Clarkdale,” Anders said. “For the boys and girls to be in it, it’s a really good representation of the school.”

Senior midfielder Brook Robinson, who competed in the Central Mississippi All-Star Game last year, said being able to compete alongside the boys in the postseason is special and gives the girls team extra motivation.

”We’re all really close. A lot of us go back from when we were children,” Robinson said. “To be able to go together and be able to support one another is really cool.”

Both teams are on the road at Franklin County on Saturday. The girls will kickoff at 2 p.m. with the boys following at 3:30 p.m.

